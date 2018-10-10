SUWANEE, Ga. – Autopsy results revealed the man who was found dead near a group of children Monday died from a gunshot wound.

Gwinnett Police said 21-year-old Willan Tunchez's death is now considered a homicide.

Tunchez's body was found along the backside of a home off Northcliff Drive just before 5 p.m. on Oct. 8. Police said a group of children found the body face-down on a walking trail.

Tunchez's father reported him missing around noon on Monday. He told dispatchers he hadn't seen his son since the day before.

READ | Police: Children find dead body behind home near Suwanee walking trail

Tunchez dropped his sibling off at home and said he went to visit a family member but hadn't been seen since.

The family member Tunchez planned to visit does not live in the area where his body was found, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

RELATED | Body found behind home near Suwanee walking trail identified as missing man

Tunchez' car was found parked alongside a curb a few houses down from where his body was found. An autopsy will help determine what caused his death.

The homicide unit is still investigating his death. Anyone with information is asked to call Gwinnett County Police at 770-513-5300, or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

PHOTOS | Dead body found behind Gwinnett County home

Photos: Dead body found behind Gwinnett County home

© 2018 WXIA