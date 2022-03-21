Suwanee Police working fatal wreck on I-85 North

It happened near Exit 111, according to police.

SUWANEE, Ga. — Police in Suwanee said Monday afternoon they were working a fatal wreck that had closed nearly all lanes of I-85 North.

The incident occurred near Exit 111, and involved a tractor-trailer and a van according to police.

11Alive's Skytracker flew over the crash Monday. Firefighters surrounded a charred vehicle. The back doors of what appeared to be a van were mangled. The vehicle's sides were also dented and bent, video shows.

As of 3:20 p.m., the department said they had reopened three left lanes along I-85 North. Two right lanes and an exit ramp will remain closed as crews work the wreck. They advised drivers to avoid the area.