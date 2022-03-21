Suwanee Police working fatal wreck on I-85 North

SUWANEE, Ga. — Police in Suwanee said Monday afternoon they were working a fatal wreck that had closed nearly all lanes of I-85 North.
The incident occurred near Exit 111, and involved a tractor-trailer and a van according to police.
11Alive's Skytracker flew over the crash Monday. Firefighters surrounded a charred vehicle. The back doors of what appeared to be a van were mangled. The vehicle's sides were also dented and bent, video shows.
As of 3:20 p.m., the department said they had reopened three left lanes along I-85 North. Two right lanes and an exit ramp will remain closed as crews work the wreck. They advised drivers to avoid the area.
Police have identified the driver who was killed as 32-year-old Jorge Zuno of Buford.