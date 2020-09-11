Family of Sugar Hill man killed in hit-and-run make a plea for justice

'I want them to own up to what they did'

SUWANEE, Ga. — Two days after Christian Gutierrez was hit and dragged to his death in a Walmart parking lot in Gwinnett County, his family is making a plea for justice.

His mother, Nancy Naboa, cried while holding a picture of her son on Monday.

"He was a good son, a good brother, a good father, husband," said Naboa.

Ana Gutierrez said they live in Sugar Hill and went to the Walmart on Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road to buy pajamas at around 8 p.m. on Saturday night. She said that when they got back to their van, they noticed a U-Haul truck parked next to them with its engine running.

Then, they noticed that the same truck had hit their parked van; so, they called the police and waited.

Suwanee Police said that while the Gutierrezes were waiting outside, two men were inside the Walmart, allegedly shoplifting. Police said that when the men were confronted, they ran out to leave in the U-Haul truck.

That's when, Ana Gutierrez said, she first saw the suspects running their way.

"Why are you running? (I said) slow down, we called the cops, we need to do a police report," said Gutierrez. "We had no idea at the time that they had stolen something or loss prevention was already on them."

Gutierrez said her husband tried to talk to the men but they wouldn't listen.

"I'm assuming he was by the passenger side, someone pushed him or what-not and he fell underneath the tires and they kept rolling they would not stop," Gutierrez said. "My son witnessed it and ran out of the van trying to get them to stop and they wouldn't stop."

Forty-two-year-old Christian Gutierrez died on the scene.

"My daughter-in-law was there, my grandkids were there, they saw everything," said Naboa.

"Just like that, my whole life changed, my kids' life changed," said Gutierrez.

Ana said she can forgive the men who killed her husband, but they need to come forward and turn themselves in, first.

"Just looking for justice, closure. I want them to own up to what they did," said Gutierrez.

Suwanee police are still looking for the U-Haul truck. It has an Arizona tag reading AJ38446. Police believe it was borrowed or stolen from the person who rented it.