Police looking for man who allegedly took thousands in cash, jewelry in Suwanee home burglary

According to police, the man was communicating with another man in a getaway car outside when he stole over $2,000 in cash and over $5,000 worth of jewelry.

SUWANEE, Ga. — Gwinnett Police are looking for a man who allegedly stole thousands of dollars in cash and jewelry from a Suwanee home on Fourth of July while communicating with a someone in a getaway car.

A statement from the Gwinnett County Police Department say their officers responded to a residential burglary alarm call on Independence Day.

Officers arrived and saw a door showing signs that someone forced their way inside, they say. They didn't find a suspect while checking inside the home.

That's when members of the crime scene investigations unit were sent to the scene, and officers called the homeowners to help determine what was stolen from his home.

Police say the suspect — a man who is described as being heavy set, ranging between 230 to 250 pounds, around 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet tall, and having short back hair — was wearing earbuds to communicate with another suspect parked outside of the home in a getaway vehicle when the burglary happened.

The man stole over $2,000 in cash and over $5,000 worth of jewelry, according to police.

Police are encouraging anyone with information on that may lead to the man's identification to step forward.