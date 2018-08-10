SUWANEE, Ga. – Police were tipped off to a dead body, after a group of children reported it Monday evening.

Gwinnett County Police said officers responded to the backside of a home off Northcliff Drive just before 5:00 Oct. 8. That's where they found the body of a Hispanic man, face-down on a walking trail. Police said a group of children were the ones who found it.

The victim was a man in his late teens or early 20s, according to police. Investigators aren't sure yet how he died, but said there was blood next to the body.

Detectives are now treating the suspicious death as a homicide, and are working with the medical examiner's office to figure out the victim's identity.

If anyone has information on the case, they're asked to call the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300.

