SUWANEE, Ga. – A man’s body was found outside a home on Northcliff Drive outside of Suwanee on Monday, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Gwinnett County Police said the man’s body was found beside a home. His death is being investigated as suspicious.

11Alive will monitor this story and provide updates as we receive them.

Padgett, Lauren

© 2018 WXIA