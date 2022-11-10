City of Suwanee wants your old trophies | Here's why

Consider donating old medals, plaques and trophies for this massive art project.

SUWANEE, Ga. — Suwanee city leaders are asking its residents to declutter their homes and send old awards their way.

The city is collecting old trophies, medals and plaques to create the City of Suwanee's Ultimate Participation Trophy.

The awards will help contribute to the public art piece in Town Center Park.

Artist Phil Proctor will create the sculpture and unveil it at the Suwanee Arts Festival this spring, according to the city. Proctor's work can be found in metro Atlanta, such as his Spark sculpture in Freedom Park. He's most known for his series of geometric sculptures in Buckhead that nod to the different Atlanta street intersections.

Soon, Suwanee will have a landmark craft by Proctor too, but first, he'll need the community's help to make it possible.

People can contribute to the project and donate their old trophies and awards Sunday on Nov. 13 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in Town Center Park. Proctor will be there as well as Max Paxton, Suwanee neighbor and star of the TV show Hoarders. The city will also be interviewing trophy donators as part of an "artumentary" that will accompany the project.

More details: