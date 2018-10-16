SUWANEE, Ga. – Police have made three arrests in the death of a man whose body was found along a walking trail by children just a week earlier.

Gwinnett officers charged 17-year-old Franecha Torres, 17-year-old Nicholas Evans and 18-year-old Khalil Miller with felony murder and armed robbery after they were initially tied to robberies near the crime scene.

Willian A. Tunchez's body was found along the backside of a home off Northcliff Drive just before 5 p.m. on Oct. 8. Police said a group of children found the body face-down on a walking trail.

Tunchez's father reported his son missing around noon on Monday. He told dispatchers he hadn't seen his son since the day before. Tunchez dropped his sibling off at home and said he went to visit a family member but hadn't been seen since.

The family member Tunchez planned to visit does not live in the area where his body was found, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Tunchez' car was found parked alongside a curb a few houses down from where his body was found. An autopsy confirmed he had died from a gunshot wound.

It wasn't until Suwanee police shared information about three armed robberies in the same area of the county that Gwinnett investigators caught wind of a new lead. Collaboration between the two departments and a tip on one of the teens' identities ultimately led to three arrests on Oct. 12.

Torres was charged with two counts of armed robbery. Evans and Miller were each charged with one count of armed robbery and aggravated assault. On Monday, police gathered enough evidence to add murder charges to the list for all three.

The homicide unit is still investigating his death. Anyone with information is asked to call Gwinnett County Police at 770-513-5300, or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

