SWAT situation in Marietta leads to arrest of suspect from unrelated hit and run

A SWAT situation at a Marietta complex would lead police to find suspects in two other unrelated crimes from earlier in the evening

MARIETTA, Ga. — Two people are under arrest following an ongoing series of events in Marietta Sunday night that began with a hit and run and ended with a SWAT standoff, according to police.

Below is a recount of the evening as described by Marietta P.D.

8:28 p.m. - The hit and run

Sunday night, officers were called to a crash near Franklin Gateway where a woman claimed another vehicle hit hers and drove off to a nearby apartment complex. The woman followed that person to the entrance of the complex, where the suspect - also a woman - exited her car confronted the victim, and "struck her in the face and chest."

Police said the suspect ran away. Officers add they eventually got a warrant for her arrest, charging her with hit and run, along with simply battery.

10:02 p.m. - Disturbance at the complex

Later in the evening, officers were called back to the same complex in regard to a domestic disturbance. Authorities said a caller claimed someone was "intoxicated and screaming." However, when police got there, they said the person complaining wouldn't cooperate, telling officers to leave.

With no victim and no evidence of a crime, the officers said they simply moved on to other calls.

10:23 p.m. - Second call, same apartment

Shortly after leaving, officers were called back to the same apartment. This time, over complaints that the front door was being forced open by someone. But when police once again arrived, they said the caller wouldn't cooperate.

Police said they were able to speak with a family member who stated "they would step in and help resolve the situation." So, once again with no suspect and the complainant not cooperating, officers said they simply moved on to other calls.

11:51 p.m. - SWAT situation

Over an hour later, Marietta Police were called back to the complex a fourth time, now due to another domestic disturbance in addition to gunfire.

Police said they came into contact with two people, who told them that they were inside the apartment before things went south and that two men and a woman were still inside. When those three people refused to leave, police said a SWAT team was called in.

Over the course of multiple hours, all three people were removed from the apartment. In addition, the folks who lived in the apartment from the previous two calls gave statements about what had occurred at their door.

How it all connects

Police said one of the individuals inside the apartment SWAT responded to ended up being the woman wanted for the hit-and-run accident earlier in the evening.