Baby safe after SWAT situation at Gwinnett apartment ends, 1 arrested

The baby and the mother were reunited peacefully, police said.

NORCROSS, Ga. — A SWAT situation ended peacefully Monday after man held his baby hostage with a gun, according to Norcross Police.

Police were called to the domestic dispute and said the mother and baby live at the apartment.

Authorities were on the scene at Bella Apartments at 2445 Beaver Ruin Road for several hours. Nearby residents were not able to leave their apartments or enter the complex as dozens of police cars lined the street.

The man surrendered the baby and he was arrested and faces false imprisonment and battery charges.