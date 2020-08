Details on the incident weren't immediately available.

MARIETTA, Ga. — The Marietta Police SWAT team has responded to a barricaded suspect, the department's public information officer confirmed.

The suspect is barricaded at the address of an apartment complex on Franklin Gateway SE in the city.

Further details were not immediately available from the Public Information Officer Chuck McPhilamy.

It's not yet clear why the suspect is barricaded or what the individual might be suspected of.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.