SWAT response to situation in Lithia Springs

There were few details immediately available about the incident.
Credit: WXIA

LITHIA SPRINGS, Ga. — Douglas County SWAT officers responded to a situation in Lithia Springs early Friday morning.

The incident was happening at a location on Old Beulah Road. 

There were few details immediately available about the incident, though authorities said no shots had been fired.

Aerial videos showed a significant police and emergency vehicle presence in what appears to be a residential neighborhood.

This is a developing story. 11Alive is working to gather more details, refresh for updates.

