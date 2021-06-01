Swimmer reported missing at Chattahoochee River in Roswell

Officials report a group of 10 people tried to swim across the river, with only 8 making it across, Tuesday afternoon.

ROSWELL, Ga. — Rescue efforts have been launched from Cobb and Roswell fire officials Tuesday afternoon after as a swimmer has not been located at the Chattahoochee River in Roswell.

Cobb County officials said a group of 10 people tried to swim across the river, with only 8 making it across. One of the two people that did not make it all the way across was rescued on a rock in the river, they said.

However, the second person that did not make it across has not been located. Cobb and Roswell units are still on scene looking for this person.

Officials have not identified the missing person to the public.

