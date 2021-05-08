Taco Mac closes Lindbergh location, citing parking safety and Buckhead crime

The Atlanta area restaurant chain made the announcement in an email on Thursday.

ATLANTA — Taco Mac has closed its location in Atlanta's Lindbergh neighborhood, citing "safety challenges in the parking garage" and the "recent uptick of crime in Buckhead."

The Atlanta area restaurant chain had operated the location at 573 Main Street, a short walk from the Lindbergh MARTA station in a neighborhood just to the south of Buckhead down Piedmont Road, since 2006.

In an email to customers on Thursday, the company said that the closure was effective two days ago. Taco Mac said that the decision to close the Lindbergh location was "not made lightly" but that "the climate of the atmosphere around Lindbergh has drastically changed."

"The combination of recent restaurant closures in the development (at 573 Main Street), safety challenges in the parking garage, and a recent uptick of crime in Buckhead, has made this location no longer safe for our team members," the message to customers said.

Taco Mac did not cite any specific unsafe incidents involving employees. As recently as June, certain violent crimes including robberies, aggravated assault and auto thefts in Buckhead had outpaced the rise in crime in the rest of Atlanta.

Some data though suggest the nationwide violent crime increase has begun to subside in the last couple months.

Taco Mac said its Lindbergh location "has been a staple in Atlanta" and that it will be "sorely missed after 15 successful years in this community."

Taco Mac indicated employees of the Lindbergh location would be able to transfer to another location if they wished.