Launch or get off the pot: NASA to again try to send $23 million toilet into space

Thursday night's launch of an Antares rocket at Wallops Island, Virginia, was aborted at about t-minus 2:40 before liftoff.

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. — NASA will try again to launch an Antares rocket from Wallops Island on Friday night.

The Northrop Grumman rocket was supposed to launch on Thursday, but NASA scrapped liftoff at the last minute because of some sort of equipment problem.

Among the rocket's cargo destined for the International Space Station: a $23 million titanium toilet.

What makes this new toilet so special is its compact size: it's barely 100 pounds. It's also better suited for women. Space station astronauts will try out the new toilet for a few months before it's open for regular business.

NASA considers this a good shakedown before another one of these toilets flies to the moon with astronauts in another few years.

Friday's launch is scheduled for 9:16 p.m. If it does liftoff, people in Hampton Roads should be able to see it in the sky about a minute later.

