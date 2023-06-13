Police investigating shooting at Take 5 Oil Change in Riverdale

Here's what we know thus far.

RIVERDALE, Ga. — Riverdale Police are investigating a shooting that broke out at a Take 5 Oil Change location Tuesday afternoon.

Specifically, this is the location off Highway 85.

At this time, there is no word on the condition of the victim or if there are any suspects in custody.

Officers have also not yet provided details on how the shooting broke out in the first place.

11Alive SkyTracker flew over the business where police had roped off much of the parking lot with crime scene tape. People were seen sitting outside of the Take 5 Oil Change and empty vehicles remained in the parking lot.

Officers were seen collecting evidence.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.