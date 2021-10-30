Officials recover body of missing hiker from Tallulah Gorge

Rabun County rescue officials searched down into the gorge with a drone and were able to find the hiker's body, approximately 150 feet from the top of an overlook.

TALLULAH FALLS, Ga. — The body of a missing hiker was found at Tallulah Gorge State Park Friday night, according to a spokesperson for Georgia's Department of Natural Resources.

At 9:30 p.m., Georgia DNR said game wardens responded to a call about a missing hiker. The game wardens, along with park staff and Rabun County's search and rescue team, searched the trails around the gorge but could not find him initially.

His vehicle was found in the parking lot of the park's Interpretive Center, Georgia DNR said. Just after 11 p.m., Rabun County rescue officials searched down into the gorge with a drone and were able to find the hiker's body, approximately 150 feet from the top of an overlook.

Due to the darkness and poor weather conditions, rescue officials had to resume their recovery at 7 a.m. Saturday. After repelling down into the gorge with a team, they were able to recover his body at 11 a.m.

Georgia DNR said the hiker has been identified as 39-year-old William Lang Pottle, of Brookhaven.

According to Georgia DNR, his body has been turned over to the Rabun County Coroner's Officer.