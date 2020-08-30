5-year-old killed in wreck on Athens Highway in Hall County

The incident happened at around 10:22 p.m. near Smallwood Road.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A 5-year-old girl was killed in a three car crash Saturday night in Hall County, the Georgia State Patrol confirmed.

The incident happened at around 10:22 p.m. along Athens Highway. The driver, Sandra Fierros Nunez, of Flowery Branch, and another passenger suffered minor injuries. Tania Sanchez-Fierros did not survive.

The driver and passenger of a second vehicle only suffered minor injuries and the driver of a third vehicle was not injured.

Authorities say Sandra Fierros Nunez was on Smallwood Road attempting to go straight on Athens Highway. The two other vehicles were negotiating a curve while traveling south on the highway, however, Nunez failed to yield after stopping at the stop sign.