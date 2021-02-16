Students who were tased during protest, Rayshard Brooks' widow to speak after Fulton D.A. meeting

District Attorney Fani Willis had recently had a request to transfer the cases out of Fulton County denied by the state attorney general.

ATLANTA — Taniyah Pilgrim and Messiah Young, college students who were grabbed out of a car and tased by Atlanta Police during protests last summer, and Tomika Miller, the widow of Rayshard Brooks, will speak Tuesday after meeting with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, according to their attorneys.

Willis last week had a request to transfer the cases out of Fulton County denied by Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr.

Willis had argued her predecessor, Paul Howard Jr., had used the cases as a campaign prop in their race for district attorney last year, making it impossible for her to prosecute them. But Carr said state law only covered the disqualifying of prosecutors for their personal actions, not those of a predecessor.

Willis' office said in a statement she disagreed with Carr's conclusion, but would ensure justice is done and handle the cases accordingly.

Miller and a coalition of activists and lawmakers called The People's Uprising had previously criticized Willis for seeking to transfer the cases, which they want tried by a prosecutor's office with the resources of a large metro Atlanta county like Fulton.

11Alive legal analyst Page Pate said the back-and-forth between Fulton's D.A. and Georgia's A.G. is unusual and traditionally a prosecutor's request in these scenarios is approved. He said Willis has several options for moving forward that could still see the case transferred.

First, she could request a superior court judge to force Carr to appoint new prosecutors for the cases in question. Second, she could drop the cases entirely if she doesn't believe her office can handle the cases. Third, her office could continue handling the cases, but Pate believes that would lead to objections.

It's not clear what she'll be telling Pilgrim, Young and Miller on Tuesday. The attorneys for the three are expected to speak at noon after the meeting.

In the Brooks case, ex-Officer Garrett Rolfe is charged with murder. A second officer who remains with the force, Devin Brosnan, faces an aggravated assault charge.

In the other case, six officers face various charges for how they handled detaining Pilgrim and Young during downtown protests last summer.