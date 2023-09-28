Marietta Square restaurant cleaning up after car crashes into storefront

The incident happened on Wednesday.

MARIETTA, Ga. — A Marietta Square restaurant is picking up the pieces after a car smashed into its storefront on Wednesday.

The incident happened at Taqueria Tsunami, after a Tesla drove across the sidewalk and into the business. Marietta Police told 11Alive they responded to the scene, and were told by the driver they had "intended to press the brake pedal and hit the gas instead."

Taqueria Tsunami posted pictures on Facebook and said that there were thankfully no injuries.

The post stated:

"A car came through the glass storefront window today in Marietta Square. Fortunately, no one was injured. We are open and working on cleaning up and getting the glass boarded up tonight. Thank you all for your concern."

