Mail Scam: Fraudulent tax letters target Coweta County residents

The scam involves the mailing of "distraint warrant" letters from the "Tax Resolution Unit," according to a post on the sheriff's office's Facebook page.

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Residents in Coweta County have been put on alert by the sheriff's office regarding a concerning tax scam coming in the form of mail that claims homeowners could be arrested.

It said recipients are falsely informed that a warrant has been issued against them due to delinquent tax debt. The letters also suggest that the Federal Tax Authorities may take enforcement actions to settle the debt. The sheriff's office has clarified that the county is not associated with these letters.

The advice from local authorities is clear: if you receive this letter, please disregard it. And residents who have received this letter or have been targeted by the scam should report it to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. This can be done by calling 1-877-876-2455 or submitting a report on the official website at https://www.uspis.gov/.