TBI: Amber Alert issued for 21-month-old

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for 21-month-old Caylen Williams from Monroe County.
Caylen is believed to be with his non-custodial mother, Lakeisha Williams, 22, who now faces a charge of parental kidnapping, according to TBI.
21-month-old Caylen Williams is biracial, 2' tall, and weighs approximately 22 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a shirt with cartoon characters, shorts and black boots.
Call 1-800-TBI-FIND if you have any information or see them.