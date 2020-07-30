TBI: Amber Alert issued for 21-month-old

#TNAMBERAlert: We need your help to find 21-month-old Caylen Williams, who is missing from Monroe County.



Williams is believed to be with his non-custodial mother, Lakeisha Williams, 22, who now faces a charge of Parental Kidnapping.



Call 1-800-TBI-FIND if you see them! pic.twitter.com/TUG5KtMtLi