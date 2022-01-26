Teacher arrested in Rockdale County after alleged assault against 14-year-old student

The incident happened at Salem High School in Conyers last week, the sheriff's office said, and the teen complained of wrist pain afterward.

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A teacher in Rockdale County was arrested Thursday, the sheriff's office said, after an alleged assault against a 14-year-old student.

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said the 44-year-old teacher was "seen on video pushing a 14-year-old male student to the ground in a classroom filled with other students during a verbal altercation."

"The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office takes any crime involving a student with the utmost priority to assure parents, staff, and citizens of Rockdale County that our school system is a safe learning environment for their children," a statement from the sheriff's office said.