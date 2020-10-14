Teacher who died at school last week to be laid to rest on Saturday

Derek Cleveland was an active member of the Clark Atlanta University Jazz Orchestra and worked to pass his love of music to all his students.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The Clark Atlanta University Jazz Orchestra will perform at funeral services for elementary school music teacher Derek Cleveland on Saturday.

Cleveland died suddenly while at A. Philip Randolph Elementary School in South Fulton last Friday, according to a letter to parents and students from school principal Marissa Wilson.

"Mr. Cleveland has been a part of the Randolph School community for many years and was a beloved teacher and colleague," Wilson said in the letter.

The Atlanta native and music teacher was an active part of the world-renowned jazz orchestra while he was a student at Clark Atlanta.

Derek's passion for music developed at an early age, according to Jolene Butts Freeman, the city of South Fulton's former director of communications and external affairs.

According to his obituary, Cleveland, he began taking music lessons at the age of 12, while attending Collier Heights Elementary School -- learning to play to trumpet.

In 1979, Cleveland graduated from Frederick Douglass High School, where he was a member of the school's Marching Astros band and their concert band.

Following his high school graduation, Derek received a music scholarship to Clark Atlanta, where his music skills continued to be perfected and fine-tuned over the years under the tutelage of many musicians and professors at the university, the obituary said.

In addition, Derek joined the Clark Atlanta Marching Band as well as the critically acclaimed Clark Atlanta University Jazz Orchestra. While with the orchestra, Derek toured Europe, playing trumpet with a number of jazz greats including Dizzy Gillespie and Wynton Marsalis.

After receiving numerous award and accolades for his musical skill, Derek earned his Bachelor's Degree in Music from Clark Atlanta in 1984.

In subsequent years, he played and toured with the Atlanta-based African American Philharmonic Orchestra along with several R&B bands and jazz ensembles. Derek also played with his church band at Atlanta's Shrine of the Black Madonna Pan-African Orthodox Christian Church.

According to his obituary, Derek followed in his father's footsteps for his career, and became an educator. Music education was a natural fit, given his background.

Returning to his Atlanta roots, his more than 25-year-long career began in the Atlanta Public Schools before moving to the Fulton County Schools.

Over the years, Derek taught at Kennedy Middle School in Atlanta, Woodland Middle School in East Point and A. Philip Randolph Elementary School in South Fulton, passing on his love of music to a new generation of youth

His obituary said Derek was committed to making a difference in the lives of his students, wanting them to develop an appreciation for music.

Additionally, he worked part-time at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution for more than 20 years. Derek enjoyed basketball and was avid reader of books encompassing African American history and ideology.