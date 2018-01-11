WALTON COUNTY, Ga. -- A teen girl and a 24-year-old are both dead after a head-on collision in Walton County, Wednesday.

The Georgia State Patrol responded to the scene on State Route 186 around 8:30 a.m. where they found the two vehicles involved. An investigation revealed that a 2003 Ford Escape driven by 17-year-old Chealse Lockhart of Good Hope crossed a double-yellow line while going around a curve and headed directly into the path of a 2014 Chevrolet Sonic.

The driver of that car, 24-year-old Ashley Allen of Mansfield, was declared dead at the crash scene. Lockhart was flown to Grady Memorial Hospital where she, too, succumbed to her injuries a short time later.

Authorities are still investigating the crash but the GSP reported that no drugs or alcohol are suspected as being the cause.

© 2018 WXIA