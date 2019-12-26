WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — A 16-year-old boy was air-lifted to Atlanta Medical Center after the go-kart he was driving on Christmas Day was struck by another vehicle.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, the boy was operating the go-kart on a private driveway just inside Walton County.

As he approached the end of the driveway, they said "he was going too fast to make a u-turn" and entered the eastbound lane of County Line Road.

The driver of a Jeep attempted to brake and steer to avoid the go-kart, the Georgia State Patrol said, but was not successful and struck the boy.

Walton County Fire Rescue and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office were among the responding agencies.

Currently, the boy, who has not been identified, is in serious but stable condition at the hospital.

