Teen arrested following hit-and-run in Roswell

ROSWELL, Ga. — A Gwinnett County teen is behind bars and facing charges after a hit-and-run crash in Roswell Saturday morning.

Officers with Roswell Police said two women in their 70s were walking along Roxburgh Drive when a 17-year-old hit them.

Police add that the teen drove off without calling 911, leaving both women critically injured.

Right now, the teen is in the Fulton County Jail. Officers add that the hit-and-run is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.