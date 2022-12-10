Teen charged after bomb threat made against Cherokee County high school, police say

Two weeks ago, students were under a lockdown when officials received notice of a bomb threat on the school campus.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A 15-year-old girl now faces felony terroristic threat charges after the Cherokee Sheriff's Office arrested her Tuesday in connection with a bomb threat made at Etowah High School.

On Sept. 28, Etowah High School administrators put the school into an “emergency evacuation” because of the threat.

State and local police swept the area and found no evidence of a bomb.

Cherokee County School District asked police to investigate the threat after it happened, the Sheriff’s office said.

The Sheriff’s Office ran phone records and interviewed witnesses leading to a suspect.