Arrest made following shooting near metro Atlanta school: Snellville Police

Not many details were released, but the department said the juvenile was charged with aggravated assault and is in custody.

Example video title will go here for this video

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video is previous coverage of the lockdown.

A teen was arrested following a shooting near South Gwinnett High School on Wednesday, according to Snellville Police Department.

Not many details were released, but the department posted on Facebook that the juvenile was charged with aggravated assault and is in custody.

The incident happened on May 3. According to officials with Gwinnett County Public Schools, students at South Gwinnett High School were placed on a "soft lockdown" due to an incident near the school property.

Several social posts regarding a person wearing a ski mask were circulating; the district said they had not heard of any of these reports, stating, "Once again, this didn’t happen on GCPS property. It happened in the community near the school."