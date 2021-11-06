Teen charged in Cherokee County shooting

Deputies say the teen arrested Thursday is charged with aggravated assault, but is not charged with shooting one teen who died and another who was hurt.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A teen is now charged in a Cherokee County shooting that happened last month.

A shooting at a large house party on Oct. 17 just after 1 a.m. on Victoria Road left a 14-year-old dead and injured a 19-year-old. The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office previously said authorities were looking for two people of interest in the case after conducting 80 interviews.

According to a statement from the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office, the 17-year-old deputies arrested at his home on Thursday is not charged with the shooting of neither the 14-year-old nor the 19-year-old.

He is however, charged with six counts of aggravated assault and criminal damage to property. Deputies say they believe the teenager fired a gun from a moving car least six times after the shooting that took place inside the home. At least one of those rounds struck the house, officials said.

At the time, resident Kaden Evans who lives just a few houses down from where it happened told 11Alive he heard several rounds of gunshots and then saw people scatter.

“People were losing their car keys trying to run to get to their cars. People were running through the woods, houses, our back yard," Evans said.

Investigators say there was a fight captured on video at the West 22 Apartments in Kennesaw before the shooting at the house party. Officials believe the people in that video ended up at the party in Cherokee County, and the fatal shooting may have been related to the fight.

The sheriff's office said the 17-year-old is being held at the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center without bond.