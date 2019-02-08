GAINESVILLE, Ga. —

Gainesville Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed after entering the roadway Thursday night.

The incident happened in the area of EE Butler Parkway and College Avenue at around 8:45 p.m.

Police said a 17-year-old driver of a Toyota Camry struck a male who was walking in the area and entered the roadway.

The pedestrian was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center with serious injuries and pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

The name of the pedestrian will not be released until the next of kin has been notified.

Police said no charges are expected to be filed in this case and this is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (770) 534-5252.

