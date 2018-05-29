BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - An 18-year-old girl was killed after the car she was driving went off the road in Bartow County.

The crash happened around 10:40 a.m. on Tuesday on U.S. 411 about a mile west of Hamilton Crossing.

The Bartow County Coroner identified the driver as Emily Lauren Brown.

Bartow County Fire Deputy Chief Dwayne Jamison said Brown's car drove down an embankment and crashed into a tree. He also said it was raining at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Georgia State Patrol.

