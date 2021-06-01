15-year-old drowns after fall in Lumpkin County

The DNR has reported three drownings and a fatal accident on the water across the state since the start of the Memorial Day weekend.

LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga. — Crews have recovered the body of a teen who drowned in a north Georgia creek on Memorial Day.

According to Georgia Department of Natural Resources spokesperson Mark McKinnon, a 15-year-old boy at Dick's Creek was swimming with family when he slipped on a rock and went under. Lumpkin County Fire ultimately recovered the victim a short time later. He was turned over to the county coroner.

Authorities haven't identified the teen.

