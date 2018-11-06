GREENSBORO, Ga. -- A 17-year-old boy drowned in Lake Oconee Sunday evening at Old Salem Campground, according to police. Greene County authorities said Jalen Neal is the second victim to drown at the campground in the past month.

The victim was swimming in the campground’s beach area when he went underwater and stayed there for several minutes before being pulled from the water, according to police.

Neal was unresponsive when Greene County Fire and Rescue arrived. He was pronounced dead at St. Mary’s Good Samaritan Hospital in Greensboro, Ga.

This is the second drowning at Old Salem Campground on Lake Oconee in the past month. Sammie Keith Knight’s body was pulled from the water by Greene County deputies on May 16. Police said the 61-year-old’s drowning may have the result of a medical emergency while sitting on a public access dock.

