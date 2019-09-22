ATLANTA — A 14-year-old girl has been seriously injured after police say she was hit while crossing the street in Atlanta on Saturday.

Authorities said that around 8:40 p.m., officers responded to 2950 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to reports of a pedestrian struck. They arrived to find the teen victim, who was described as "not alert or conscious, but still breathing" by police.

She has since been taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition. Investigators are still working to understand how the incident took place.

