Teen girl shot after firing at man in parking lot, Atlanta Police say

ATLANTA — A teenage girl is in the hospital after being shot overnight on Vineyard Drive, according to Atlanta Police.
According to officers, a man at that location told them he came out and found the girl near his mom's car.
Police add that the girl apparently shot at the man and he fired back.
The girl was grazed by the bullet and tried to jump a fence to get away but was ultimately caught.
This all occurred just before 3:30 a.m. Friday.
Police so far have not said anything about charges.
