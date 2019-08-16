AUGUSTA, Ga. — Authorities have charged an Augusta, Georgia middle school student after video of him assaulting a female classmate surfaced.

WAGT reports the Glenn Hills Middle School student was initially suspended from the Richmond County school for two days. Officials later upped the suspension to 10 days, pending a tribunal. In addition to the suspension, the student has been charged with battery and disturbing a public school.

While the male student is facing charges and suspension, family told WAGT the girl is now dealing with a swollen face, embarrassment, confusion, and trauma.

"So right now my concern is her emotional well-being, her emotional stability, what lasting effect is this going to have on her," the girl's aunt, Iishia Dixon, said.

Questions were also raised online about why the teacher - who can be heard in the video asking for the male student to leave her classroom - did not intervene. WAGT reports school policies actually tell teachers not to touch students.

The Richmond County School system released a statement on the incident.

"This type of behavior is unacceptable and has no place in the Richmond County School System," the district said. "The safety and security of our students is of the utmost importance and incidents like these will not be tolerated."

MORE NEWS

Gwinnett stepfather convicted of murder, crushing toddlers chest

Sheraton Atlanta cleared to open after deadly Legionnaires' disease outbreak

Pregnant teen's body likely left in woods for days, boyfriend charged with murder