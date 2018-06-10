CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. -- Sixteen-year-old Donald 'Trey' Vincent III was last seen Thursday evening, Oct. 4, in the Bridgemill Subdivision area of Cherokee County, near Holly Springs and Canton.

He's described as a white male, about 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighing about 240 pounds. He has brown, medium length hair and blue eyes. Deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Department said they believe he is a runaway, but they said there is some concern for his emotional well-being.

Deputies said he has some family in Bartow and Cobb counties.

Anyone who has information about Trey's whereabouts is asked to call the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office at 770-928-0239 or 678-493-4080.

