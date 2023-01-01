Teen grazed by celebratory gunfire in Atlanta on New Year's Eve

ATLANTA — A 17-year-old was grazed by what was believed to be celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve in Atlanta and taken to the hospital.
According to Atlanta Police, the teenager was in stable condition. It happened a little after midnight in the area of Peachtree Street and Wall Street, which is at the corner of Underground Atlanta where the New Year's Eve Peach Drop was occurring.
APD said in a description of the incident: "The preliminary investigation indicates this could be the result of celebratory gunfire from another location where one of the rounds grazed the victim while he was in the area of Peachtree Street and Wall Street. At this time, the investigation continues."