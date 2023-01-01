Teen grazed by celebratory gunfire in Atlanta on New Year's Eve

It happened a little after midnight in the area of Peachtree Street and Wall Street.

ATLANTA — A 17-year-old was grazed by what was believed to be celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve in Atlanta and taken to the hospital.

According to Atlanta Police, the teenager was in stable condition. It happened a little after midnight in the area of Peachtree Street and Wall Street, which is at the corner of Underground Atlanta where the New Year's Eve Peach Drop was occurring.