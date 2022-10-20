'I just want justice for my son' | Mother of teen killed in Jonesboro double homicide pushing for answers

Kariena Mathews is not only asking for answers in her son's murder but she's also trying to get help to bury him.

ATLANTA — A mom is speaking out after losing her son in a double homicide in Clayton County on Columbus Day that is still under investigation. Clayton County Police responded to the scene at the Riverwood Townhouses on Flint River Road just after 3 p.m. on Oct. 10.



Family members identified the two killed from gunshot wounds as 16-year-old Robert Shaw and 19-year-old Kameron Jones. 11Alive's Cody Alcorn spoke with both teenager's moms this week.

"I'm hurting. Nobody knows how it feels. It hurts so bad. My son is gone, I will never see him again. l cry every night. I just miss my baby," explained Robert Shaw's mother, Shekia Shaw.

And on Thursday Jones' mother, Kariena Mathews, opened up about her grief.

"He (Kameron) was sweet, caring and he wouldn't hurt no one. They just robbed him of his life for no reason," said Kariena Mathews.



While she doesn't know why her son and Shaw were gunned down she said it shouldn't have happened.

"He didn’t deserve that. I just don’t understand," explained Mathews.

Mathews said she went to the crime scene trying to get answers that day, but became frustrated when no one would talk about it.

"It was in broad daylight, it was Fall Break, kids were outside. Nobody wanted to say anything," said Mathews.

Clayton County Police haven't released any additional details and denied 11Alive's request for the initial incident report.

Not only is Mathews seeking justice for her son but she's also trying to find the money to bury him.

In Georgia, there is a Crime Victims Compensation Program. If you or a loved one has been the victim or witness of a violent crime in the state, if you quality you can apply to receive compensation.



There is a process to go through to produce certain paperwork, but it could take up to 30-plus days to receive compensation.

Mathews said she still can't apply for this assistance because authorities haven't released an incident report to her to submit. She said for now, she's left to cover the costs. Fortunately, her close friends and family have created an online fundraiser to help,

Georgians can find out how much the state will pay out for specific situations by checking the Georgia Crime Victims Compensation Program website.