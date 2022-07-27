15-year-old boy shot, killed in DeKalb, police say

It happened Tuesday evening off Peppertree Circle.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 15-year-old boy is dead following a shooting Tuesday night in DeKalb County, police say.

Around 6:35 p.m., officers were called to the 3300 block of Peppertree Circle in Decatur and located the boy.

"Our Homicide detectives responded to the scene to further the investigation," DeKalb County Police said in a statement. "We have no additional information at this time."

The circumstances surrounding the shooting, along with the victims name, have not been released.

