11-year-old killed in Riverdale neighorhood shooting, Clayton County Police say

Authorities said it happened at the 6000-block of Westbury Road in Riverdale.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police are investigating after an 11-year-old was killed in a shooting in Riverdale Thursday evening.

Authorities said it happened at the 6000-block of Westbury Road shortly before 5:30 p.m. 11Alive has a crew on the scene where police are actively investigating. Investigators have roped off the area in the neighborhood. 

According to Clayton County Police, the shooting involved an 11-year-old and a 12-year-old. The 11-year-old has died, Clayton County Police added. 

However, police have not yet released details on the condition of the 12-year-old. They also have not yet said what led up to the shooting. 

This is a developing story, we'll continue to update as we learn more. 

