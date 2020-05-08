One year later: Teen nearly killed in collision fights for new traffic light, wins

Zoe Ordway, fighting to recover from her wreck at a dangerous intersection in Forsyth County, celebrated the new traffic light, with family and friends, Tuesday.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — It is a teenager’s triumph.

Battling back from near death in a traffic wreck at a dangerous, Forsyth County intersection one year ago, Zoe Ordway is celebrating both her remarkable recovery, and success at another mission—helping to save others from going through what she went through.

In the past year, Zoe’s small steps have become bigger steps.

She was nearly killed on August 12, 2019, while driving to track practice at West Forsyth High School. Zoe was turning at a dangerous intersection near her home, at Post and Bentley Roads, when another car emerged from behind the crest of a hill and slammed into her Ford Focus on the driver’s side.

Now, Zoe, a rising senior, is walking, and starting to run again. And on Tuesday evening, in front of her wrecked car that was towed, for the occasion, to a spot not far from that intersection, Zoe celebrated with her family and friends, not just her recovery.

“I’m just really blessed to be here, and that’s one of the main things, when I drive by, I’m, like, holy crap, I’m alive with that [gesturing toward the wrecked car] being what I was inside.”

Everyone is also celebrating another triumph.

For the past year, all through Zoe’s surgeries and painful physical therapy, she has been leading the fight for traffic lights and other safety improvements along busy Post Road in Forsyth County.

She and her friends have been moving heaven and earth and politicians and bureaucrats, and now, a year later, the “Zoe Strong” brigade is celebrating its first victory, the first set of traffic lights along that stretch of Post Road.

They just went up at Post and Pittman Roads, less than a half-mile from Post and Bentley.

“So it’s just really, really cool,” Zoe said, “to see how my accident has been able to help other people, hopefully, in the future.”

Zoe credits her friends and an entire community working together, and she is calling the new lights a beginning, a first step, and she is vowing to continue advocating for more safety improvements.

A State Senator from Forsyth County, Greg Dolezal, said that through Zoe’s advocacy, “She rallied the community” and became the catalyst that has resulted in the state ceding Post Road to county control, which has empowered the county to speed up safety improvements that, before Zoe, had been years away.

Zoe made a video, highlighting some of her favorite quotes—from one of the “Rocky” movies—that have motivated her in the past year. Especially, quotes that remind her that life is not about how hard you get hit, and hit again, and knocked down, it’s about moving forward through it all.

Zoe’s parents arranged a surprise for her at the celebration. by inviting the man who had run to Zoe’s rescue immediately after the wreck, Alex Figueroa.

She’d been told about how Figueroa was the first to help her, holding her hand, speaking to her, comforting her, as the ambulance was on its way. And on Tuesday, Zoe, with tears in her eyes, met him for the first time, thanking him.

Figueroa was there not only to meet Zoe, but to thank her, too, for working to save others along Post Road.

Her next order of business, she said: life.