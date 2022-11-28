'It’s really sad' | Neighbors concerned after 17-year-old shot, killed during candlelight vigil

DeKalb Police identified the teen killed as 17-year-old Ian Hagerty.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The teen killed when gunfire erupted at a candlelight vigil in DeKalb County has been identified as 17-year-old Ian Hagerty.

Police said Hagerty was among those gathering in the parking lot of the Highlands at East Atlanta Apartment Complex when the shooting happened Sunday night.

“It’s sad, we can’t even mourn the death of someone without something else occurring. It’s really sad,” said a DeKalb County resident, who didn’t want to give his name, because he was afraid for his own safety. "It’s horrible that it happened because there was plenty of kids out here and just threatening the lives of innocent children and innocent people and the elderly, these are elderly who stay in the front here."

A 16-year-old and an 11-year-old were also hurt at the vigil to honor another teen, 18-year-old Ta’neaious McCune, who was killed last Friday. According to police, a homeowner shot and killed McCune after he allegedly broke into his home near Gresham Park.

While a crowd was gathering to remember McCune, police said someone ran up and started shooting.

“I heard it this morning. They were saying it this morning and I said, 'Lord have mercy, Jesus Christ.' It makes me feel kind of sad to know that could go on, someone could get killed out here, someone can be shot out here,” resident Marilyn Barner said.