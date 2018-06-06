DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police say a 19-year-old was hit by a stray bullet after gunfire broke out in DeKalb County Tuesday night.

According to police, two men were shooting at each other off Candler Road. Bullets hit one of the men in the leg. He was taken to the hospital.

During the shooting, police say one of the bullets hit the 19-year-old girl as she was sitting in the passenger seat of a car stopped at a red light. First responders transported her to the hospital, as well. Authorities later said a child was inside the vehicle at the time, but the child was unharmed.

Right now, police are still searching for the second gunman, but did not have a description of him.

No other information was available.

© 2018 WXIA