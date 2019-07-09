ATLANTA — Authorities are still trying to determine what happened that led to the death of a 14-year-old boy who was hit by a car as he was walking to school on Friday morning in northwest Atlanta.

Police said they responded to reports of the incident in the 2400 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, N.W.

When they arrived, officers discovered the child with serious injuries as a result of the accident.

The child that was struck was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for medical treatment, and at the time, appeared to be in serious condition, according to police.

Saturday morning, investigators said the teen died from his injuries. He was identified by the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office as Jermaine Wallace of Atlanta.

Investigators said that at the time of the accident, the car that struck him remained on the scene. They said that one of the passengers in that vehicle, an 11-year-old child, had a minor laceration to his finger due to the accident.

The circumstances behind the accident remain under investigation.

