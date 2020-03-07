He repeatedly sought mental health help from hospitals who turned him away. Then he was struck and killed by a police car.

Jerymiah Cannon's mother said when COVID hit, her son lost his structure, and the system failed to help him regain it.

ATLANTA — When Jerymiah Cannon, an 18-year-old student with special needs at Tri-Cities High School in East Point, lost the structure school gave him, his mother says he desperately tried to regain it.

He would regularly go to hospitals, rotating between a dozen in the metro, visiting two or three of them every day, seeking help.

And every time, his mother LaToya Pouncy told 11Alive's La'Tasha Givens, he was told there was nothing they could do for him.

"It's like nothing's available, there's nothing," she said. "So people tell me, 'Okay, if he's not violent, if he's not trying to hurt himself, there's nothing we can do.' There has to be something that we can do in America for us to help the mental health."

Around 1 a.m. on June 10, Jerymiah was crossing I-85 in College Park by foot when a Clayton County Police vehicle struck him. His mother said she got a call from the doctor on her way to Grady Hospital, telling her that her son was brain dead. He died a week later.

Pouncy said her son's story is a tragic example of how our health systems, our political systems and our society fail those with mental health conditions.

"He started going to emergency rooms on his own ... nobody said, 'Okay, well let me step in'," the mother said. "I reached out so many times because I felt it as a mother, like something was gonna happen, it wasn't gonna be good. He was going on the bus by himself, going on the train by himself, just off everywhere because he didn’t know how to express, 'Mom, I'm feeling this way, I'm feeling that way.' So he goes to the emergency room ... just to get somebody to give him some kind of attention."

Pouncy described her son as a child who was "very lovable" and just wanted to feel independent.

"He was ready to have him a girlfriend and a family and get a job, he wanted to get a job since he was 16. He wanted to do so much because he's seen the world and he wanted to experience it, he wanted to experience it the way everybody else experienced it," she said. "Even though he had his challenges, he wanted to experience that. He didn’t let that hold him back. That’s one thing I loved about him, he didn’t let his challenges hold him back, he went out there and got it, he did."

She rattled off the list of hospitals he would seek help from - Grady, Southern Regional, Northside, WellStar, Emory.

"He was running away. He was running away not to do anything illegal - to go to a hospital and ask for help," she said.

Pouncy said it didn't feel real yet that he was gone.

"I'm in a daze. Because he was my son, he meant something to me, he meant something to my family, he meant everything to us, everything," the mother of two other children, a 15-year-old daughter and 20-year-old son, said. "And I wanted to do so much for him. And I couldn’t get him to understand, like, you have a mom, you have somebody that loves you - but it was past where he understood because of his mental problem."

Jerymiah fell by the wayside when his school shut down due to COVID and the health system had nothing to offer him for his specific needs, Pouncy said. She wants to know why there aren't more programs for older teens and young adults who have mental health needs.

"You can't even take them to a child care center because, after they turn 13, they can't go to a child care center because they're too old," she said. "So where's the centers available for older teenagers that have learning disabilities and challenges? Where's the facility, where's the support that our family should be receiving? Where are the resources? Where are they?"

Pouncy said the investigation into her son's death is still ongoing, and Georgia State Patrol confirmed a crash report is not yet complete. They said the Clayton County officer "attempted to avoid the pedestrian, but was unsuccessful," and made no indication there was any reason for charges in the case.

The mother said she could only figure he was out again, searching for help.