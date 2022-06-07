Teenage girl shot, rushed to hospital after being chased in Downtown Atlanta

Police said they know who the suspect is.

ATLANTA — A teenage girl is in the hospital after Atlanta Police said she was hurt following a shooting and a chase.

Officers add that the incident was between an ex-boyfriend and girlfriend, and unfolded near Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Police said two teenage girls, including the 16-year-old victim, were in a car when they were shot at. Officers add that the victim was driving the car but it was the 19-year-old passenger whose ex-boyfriend fired at them.

According to officers, the teen struck was an unintended target.

Both girls were able to get away and flag down police at Magnolia Street and Northside Drive.

As of now, the girl shot is alert and talking with police at the hospital.

Officers said, at this time, the suspect is not in custody; however, Atlanta Police know who he is and are working on the case.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.