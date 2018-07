LAGRANGE, Ga. -- LaGrange Police are asking for the public's help to track down a teenage girl believed to have run away with a 26-year-old man.

Cristy Garcia-Torres, 16, was reported as a runaway on June 29.

Police said she left her home on Rutland Circle with Jepser Villatoro-Ramirez, 26, in a gray SUV with an unknown Georgia tag.

Anyone with information about their locations is asked to call Detective Ellison at 706-883-2623.

Photos from LaGrange Police Department.

