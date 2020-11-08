The day-long event dedicated to youth mentorship brought together young Black men throughout the metro Atlanta area.

ATLANTA — A group of high school students cleaned an area of Vine City during the third annual Humbl Hustlr Community Clean Up.

The day-long event dedicated to youth mentorship gathered young Black men throughout the metro Atlanta area, and included a basketball clinic and entrepreneurship pitch competition where the students interacted with community entrepreneurs and professionals.

The pitch competition allowed nine young men from metro Atlanta high schools to pitch their business ideas for a $1,000 prize.

Isaiah Waller of Booker T. Washing High School won first place in the competition, taking home the $1,000 prize.

The second place prize of $500 went to Jordan Jackson of Luella High School and Aboubacar Barrie of Therell High School won third place and a $250 prize.

The high school participants were Bobby Mosely (Booker T. Washington High School), Gerald Barnes (Stone Mountain High School), Jaylon Westry (Luella High School), Landon Hall ( Booker T. Washington High School), Tevin Tyler (Luella High School), Tyler Rayford (Lithonia High School).

“HustlPrint will be a part of my success story, and it also inspired me to give as this program did. So, if the goal was to lift up young Black men, you guys did your job on my side. When an opportunity is there, take it, no matter what the results are, learn from everything. So thank you once again and its time to make greatness happen,” Westry said in a release sent to 11Alive.

HustlPrint was started by Lorenzo Gordon as a way to improve the quality of life within young men of color to help them receive the necessary tools and resources that will allow the chance to win funding towards starting up their business.

“HustlPrint is an entrepreneurial training program for young Black men through various communities and circumstances,” Gordon said. “We connect our mentees with a diverse group of entrepreneurs and corporate innovators for bridge building, brotherhood, community service and career development.”

HustlPrint is a quarterly program that utilizes a curriculum of high-level training and activities to produce young entrepreneurs, with Gordon, Richard Davis and Darrell Lewis, Jr. serving as coaches and mentors for youth.

“The program was not only designed to teach entrepreneurial and branding blueprints, but to also impact the lives of young Black men and cultivate them as the next wave of future CEOs,” Gordon said.

Gordon said he started his brand Humbl Hustlr as a way to highlight entrepreneurs and the behind-the-scenes effort that they put into their businesses.

"I started the brand because I knew there was a need to highlight the movers and shakers behind the scenes that are humbly elevating in their career. When you come across a photo of a celebrity on the red carpet, you don't see the hairstylist that did his/her hair, you don't see the makeup artist that did his/her face, and you don't see the stylist who actually styled them. Those are the people I want to showcase," Gordon said.

The Humbl Hustlr Foundation also partners with Booker T. Washington High School in Atlanta every Friday to conduct meetings with 17 young men to teach the HustlPrint curriculum that focuses on entrepreneurial skills and branding blueprints.

The foundation currently impacts almost 100 young men throughout the metro Atlanta area. More recently, it introduced HustlrSport, which provides youth aspiring to become professional athletes or wanting to obtain a career within the realm of sports, with opportunities to work with coaches and trainers.